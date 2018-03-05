Buffalo Soldiers MC names 2018 charity partners

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Buffalo Soldiers Richmond Virginia Motorcycle Club names The Carol Adams Foundation and Connect Our Kids as the recipients of their 2018 community outreach program.

The Carol Adams Foundation supports victims of domestic violence. Connect Our Kids is building intelligent technology to improve the process of finding families for foster children.

The Buffalo Soldiers Richmond Virginia Motorcycle Club will sponsor the Carol Adams Foundation Annual Golf Tournament in September and kick off their inaugural Ride Through Richmond in June to support Connect Our Kids.

The Buffalo Soldiers are named after United States African American regiments formed in 1866, the 9th and 10th cavalries and the 24th and 25th infantry. The first Buffalo Soldier units fought on the western frontier, protecting settlers, cattle, and railroad crews. In the 1950’s, Buffalo Soldier regiments were disbanded when all military services were integrated.

Today, the Buffalo Soldiers Richmond Virginia Motorcycle Club carries on the legacy and honor of those who helped shape America by educating the public and serving the Richmond area community. Club member Chester Davis says, “Our club looks for service projects that create a stronger community and we are honored to have the opportunity to help support these two outstanding organizations.”

For more information on the Buffalo Soldiers Richmond Virginia Motorcycle Club and their events, please visit http://BuffaloSoldiersRichmondMCLive.org

