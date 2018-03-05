Bobcat that survived 50-mile trip stuck in car grille released

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The bobcat that survived a 50-mile car ride to Richmond while lodged in the front grille of a vehicle in November was released back into the wild.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia posted on their website Friday that the bobcat’s release “went well.” One of their employees opened the door to the bobcat’s crate, and the bobcat quickly ran off down a dirt trail into the woods.

The wildlife center has continuously posted updates on the bobcat’s journey to recovery after it was hit on Thanksgiving Day by a woman in Gloucester who was on her way to work in Richmond.

The woman didn’t realize the animal was stuck in the grille of her Toyota Prius until she parked 50 miles later.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.