CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating a package containing a ‘suspicious substance’ in a Chesterfield County neighborhood.

Police tell 8News that they, along with Chesterfield Fire & EMS and a HAZMAT team, have responded to the 6500 block of Watchspring Court.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.