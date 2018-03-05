ACLU of Virginia urges superintendents not to punish peaceful student protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ACLU of Virginia sent a letter to all public school superintendents in the Commonwealth urging them not to punish students who walk out of school as a form of protest more harshly than if they are absent from class for any other reason.

In the letter sent March 2, ACLU-VA Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastañaga acknowledged students may be subjected to discipline for walking out during school hours, but said school administrators also have the opportunity to recognize peaceful protest as a positive civic activity to be admired and encouraged. The letter was sent in anticipation of nationwide student walkouts planned for March 14 and April 20 over the issue of gun violence in schools.

“From the ACLU of Virginia’s perspective, a public school should always seek to impose the fewest and narrowest restrictions on student expression possible given the special circumstances of the school environment,” the letter states. “We strongly question whether being absent from class for a few minutes or even a day creates a substantial disturbance or disruption of school activities or infringes on the rights of other students.”

The letter continues, “Virginia public schools and school divisions would be well-advised, under all the circumstances, to adopt an educational rather than a disciplinary approach to these activities. Just because you can argue that you have the power to discipline students for protesting or walking out doesn’t mean you should choose to do so.”

Click here to read the full letter.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.