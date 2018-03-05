4-H Fishing Camp invites kids to Holiday Lake

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cooperative Extension Service invites kids 9-13 to learn to fish, or to improve their fishing skills at Statewide Fishing Camp, from April 20-22 at the Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center.

Beginners are welcome! No experience is necessary. Campers will learn knot tying, fishing safety, fish ID and casting techniques as well as all about fishing equipment and different types of bait.

The registration deadline for the weekend camp, which includes overnight stays on Friday and Saturday, is April 6, 2018. The cost for the weekend camp is $90.

For more information or to register go to: www.holidaylake4h.com/fishingcamp.php

Lake Holiday is located at 1267 4-H Camp Rd. Appomattox VA 24522, in the Buckingham State Forest.

Holiday Lake is a paradise for the outdoor enthusiast. Fishing for largemouth bass, crappie and bluegill is popular. Swimming at the park’s guarded beach and the “Critter Hole” play area are visitor favorites. The park has several hiking trails, including a connector trail to the 10.2-mile Carter Taylor Multi-use Trail for hikers, bicyclists and horseback riders. Visitors enjoy its campgrounds, picnic shelters, playgrounds, seasonal concession stand, gift shop and boat ramp. The park rents canoes, kayaks, jon boats, stand-up paddleboards and paddle boats. Holiday Lake is just minutes from the famous Appomattox Court House National Historical Park where Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in 1865 ending the American Civil War in Virginia.

