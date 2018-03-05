2018 Oscars: Kimmel gives jet ski to winner with shortest speech

(WFLA/WCMH) — At the 2018 Academy Awards, Oscar winners had two choices.

Get played off stage by wrap music or make your speech shorter than anyone else’s, and get a jet ski.

Jimmy Kimmel had a clever trick up his sleeve this year to keep the show moving.

“Here’s what we’re gonna do. I’m not saying you shouldn’t give a long speech, but whoever gives the shortest speech tonight, will go home with…Johnny, tell them what they’ll win,” Kimmel said.

Then, he revealed a spectacular lime green Kawasaki jet ski with a little help from the Price is Right model Helen Mirren.

Later, Kimmel sweetened the deal with a trip to Lake Havasu, in Arizona.

After the show ended, Kimmel said costume designer Mark Bridges had won the fabulous prize with a 36-second speech. Bridges worked on “Phantom Thread.” Bridges and Mirren made an appearance on the jet ski, with a delighted Bridges wearing a life vest over his tuxedo.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.