2 arrested on firearms charges after road rage incident in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were arrested on firearms charges following a road rage incident in Stafford County early Monday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to an incident in which the victims reported that a dark-colored vehicle pulled next to them while traveling east on Garrisonville Road and the occupants began yelling at them.

A short time later on Jefferson Davis Highway, in the area of Comfort Inn and Suites, the suspect vehicle again approached the victims’ vehicle. One of the victims reportedly observed one of the suspects brandishing a firearm. The suspect vehicle then pulled in front of the victims’ vehicle with the driver’s side facing northbound. One of the passengers exited the vehicle and punched one of the victims in the face approximately five times, according to police.

Shortly after the incident, another deputy stopped the suspects’ vehicle at Cambridge Street and Truslow Road. Two firearms matching the description provided by the victims were located in the vehicle. Deputies learned that neither suspect had concealed weapons permits.

Both suspects, who have been identified as 25-year-old Yovany Abreu of Stafford County, and 27-year-old Brent Amed Jones of Ruther Glen, were taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on secure bonds.

Jones is charged with brandishing a firearm, concealed and carry and assault. Abreu is charged with brandishing a firearm, concealed carry, reckless driving and stopping on a highway where dangerous.

Another passenger, 23-year-old Cody Allen Lillard of Stafford County, was charged with public intoxication.

The incident remains under investigation.

