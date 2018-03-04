State Forestry: Severe winds cause more than 100 fires across Virginia

(WRIC) – Severe winds over the weekend caused more than 100 fires across Virginia, according to the state’s Department of Forestry.

Since Friday, the Virginia Department of Forestry has responded to 127 fires covering approximately 690 acres across the state, according to a press release issued by VDOF Sunday evening. The largest fire covered more than 302 acres. Additionally, VDOF firefighters have protected at least 78 homes with an estimated total value of more than $12 million dollars.

“This high-risk season is made even more serious by the extreme weather conditions we’ve seen these past few days,” said John Miller, VDOF director of fire and emergency response. “It’s important for people to be more aware of this elevated fire risk and to take more precautions than they otherwise might.”

Most wildfires in Virginia are the result of debris burning, according to the release. A burning law rule – which states residents must refrain from open burning between the hours of midnight and 4 p.m. – went into effect at the start of the Spring wildfire season.

“Wildfires are very dangerous,” said Fred Turck, VDOF fire prevention manager. “Under such windy conditions, a wildfire can grow very quickly and be unpredictable. Even a small wildfire can destroy natural resources, homes and other buildings, and wildfires put Virginians and their firefighters in danger. If you are careful with anything that could start a wildfire, you are doing your part to prevent a wildfire.”

A Fire Weather Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, remains in effect for most of Central and Eastern Virginia today. If you spot a fire, please call 911.

Spring wildfire season began February 15.

___

