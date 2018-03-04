Sixteen displaced after storm rips off apartment complex roof; Gloucester steps in

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — After 16 people were displaced from their apartment building due to storm damage in Northumberland County, the Gloucester United Emergency Shelter Team (GUEST) has agreed to help find them shelter.

The roof of the Callao Apartments was ripped off due to the high winds of Friday’s nor’easter storm. According to GUEST, adults and children as young as 10 years old are homeless after the incident.

GUEST says they were contacted by the Northumberland County Department of Social Services and Northumberland County administrators to help with the individuals.

In a post on their Facebook, GUEST says the apartment tenants were only able to leave with the clothes on their backs.

They’re working with other coalitions in the area to find these people a place to stay, but they’re asking for the public’s help to supply them with food, clothes, funding and other resources.

