Police search for missing man in Northern Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police in Northern Virginia are looking for a man Sunday who they say may be in danger.

51-year-old Clarence Lee Lawhorn is missing in Prince William County after police say he was last heard from around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 3rd.

Lawhorn is believed to have left voluntarily but may be in need of help. Prince William County Police say the missing man could be in the Gainesville are of the County.

Lawhorn is 5’8″ and approximately 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. No clothing description is available at this time.

If you have seen Lawhorn or have information about the situation, call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or contact your local jurisdiction.

