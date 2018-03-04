Police in Maryland, Virginia search for senior last seen in the metro-Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – State Police in Maryland and Virginia are looking for a missing senior Sunday morning.

68-year-old Alice Mae Sharif was last seen Saturday, March 3rd around 8:30 p.m. near the metro-Richmond area.

She is a black woman, 5’5″, about 205 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. State Police say she was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Police believe Sharif was traveling to Owings Mills, Maryland. They say she was driving a green, 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a North Carolina license plate of 1930N0I.

Sharif has a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore County, Maryland Police at 1-410-887-6975 or Maryland State Police at 1-410-486-3101.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.