No. 1 Virginia well represented in ACC postseason honors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The regular season Atlantic Coast Conference champion Cavaliers now have the 2018 ACC Coach of the Year for head coach Tony Bennett. No. 1 Virginia’s senior forward Isaiah Wilkins is the Defensive Player of the Year and redshirt freshman forward De’Andre Hunter is the Sixth Man of the Year.

Our leader leads off a long list of well-earned @accmbb honors.

☑️ 4th outright ACC regular-season title

☑️ ACC-record 17 league wins

☑️ ACC-record 9-0 league road mark

☑️ First No. 1 ranking since 1982

Congrats TB! 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/77u8PG0kcF — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 4, 2018

The Hoos (28-2, 17-1) also got All-ACC selections for sophomore guard Kyle Guy (1st team), fifth-year senior guard Devon Hall (2nd team) and sophomore guard Ty Jerome (3rd team). Virginia will start their ACC Tournament run at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Thursday, March 8th at 12:00 p.m. as the No. 1 seed in the bracket.

As for their in-state rival Virginia Tech, junior guard Justin Robinson garnered an All-ACC 2nd team selection. The Hokies (21-10, 10-8) are the No. 7 seed in the ACC Tournament and begin on Wednesday, March 7th at 6:00 p.m.

For more details on Atlantic Coast Conference postseason awards, click here: ACC Announces All-Conference teams, postseason awards

