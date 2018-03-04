Michelle Hudacsko named RPS chief of staff

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) – A few weeks ago, 8News reported new Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras would be bringing in new school board cabinet members to make up his senior staff.

Michelle Hudacsko is now the chief of staff, a spokesperson for Richmond Public School confirms to 8News.

Sources tell 8News Hudacsko has been working in the school system for at least a week.

According to District of Columbia Public Schools, Hudacsko previously worked under Kamras in the Office of Human Capital as the deputy chief of impact.

Impact is the system for evaluating teacher’s performance — which is now being criticized because of a scandal.

Sources also say, expect to see new RPS cabinet members to starting working within the next few months.

____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.