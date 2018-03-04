Kevin Harvick dominates Vegas for back-to-back NASCAR wins

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Harvick raced to his second straight NASCAR Cup win with a dominant performance at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, earning his 100th career win across the three national series.

Harvick followed up his stellar performance last weekend in Atlanta with another lopsided victory in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. He led 209 of the 267 laps, won all three stages and even held off a late charge from local product Kyle Busch to win in Vegas for the second time in four years.

Busch got close to his second career victory in his hometown, but couldn’t overcome the dominant leader.

Only Richard Petty, Kyle Busch and David Pearson have won more races across the three national circuits than Harvick, the 42-year-old Californian.