Hundreds remain without power Sunday across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Hundreds of Central Virginia residents remain without power days dangerous high-winds affected the region.

As of 1:30 A.M. Monday, Dominion Energy’s outage map reported more than 800 customers remain in the dark in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area.

Restoration efforts are expected to continue through Tuesday night, according to the Dominion Energy’s website.

“We’ve made significant progress,” said Dan Genest of Dominion Energy on Sunday afternoon. “Nearly 700,000 customers in Virginia lost power and we’ve restored power to 90% of those.”

Communities hit the hardest by the weather are found in Midlothian. The area is dealing with more than a thousand reported outages.

About 350 customers are without power in East Richmond, according to a Dominion Energy official.

Dominion Energy continues to update customers on social media, asking for patience as crews work to restore power to these areas. Dominion says more than 3,000 workers are responding to downed power lines, snapped power poles, and tangled power lines. Some crews came from as far as Florida to assist customers throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

Work is expected to be completed in Virginia by Tuesday.

For Dominion energy customers to report a downed power line, call 1-866-366-4357.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperatives also has crews working on power restoration. About 1,200 customers remain without power. NNEC customers can report downed lines by calling 1-866-663-2688.

