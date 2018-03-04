Hundreds remain without power across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of Central Virginia residents remain without power days after dangerous high-winds affected the region.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dominion Energy’s outage map reported nearly 500 customers remain in the dark in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area. The majority of the outages stem from the city of Richmond and Henrico County.

RT @DavidDomEnergy: In terms of number of power outages, this was the fifth worst storm in our company’s history, surpassed only by Hurricanes Floyd, Isabel and Irene, and the Super Derecho of 2012.@DavidBotkins @DomEnergyVA — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) March 5, 2018

Restoration efforts are expected to continue through Tuesday night, according to the Dominion Energy’s website.

“We’ve made significant progress,” said Dan Genest of Dominion Energy on Sunday afternoon. “Nearly 700,000 customers in Virginia lost power and we’ve restored power to 90 percent of those.”

Dominion Energy continues to update customers on social media, asking for patience as crews work to restore power to these areas. Some crews came from as far as Florida to assist customers throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

For Dominion energy customers to report a downed power line, call 1-866-366-4357.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperatives also has crews working on power restoration. About 1,200 customers remain without power. NNEC customers can report downed lines by calling 1-866-663-2688.

