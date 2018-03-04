Group targets UVA donor over his ties to Harvey Weinstein

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An activist group wants the University of Virginia to remove names from certain buildings over a donor’s ties to disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia, reported Friday that Women United Now delivered 5,000 signatures to UVA’s president. The group is targeting buildings named after Paul Tudor Jones or his family.

Jones is a UVA alum and investor who donated $35 million toward the John Paul Jones Arena, named after his father. He also supported other buildings, including a proposed $12 million Contemplative Sciences Center.

The group claims Jones knew about and concealed Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuse. But Stu Loeser, a Jones spokesman, said Jones knew nothing about Weinstein’s alleged abuses.

Jones joined the Weinstein Co.’s board in 2015 and resigned soon after the allegations became public.

