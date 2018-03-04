Body recovered along James River may be missing duck hunter

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in Isle of Wight County say they have recovered a body along the James River near Tylers Beach Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a call came in around 3 p.m. notifying them about the body.

Lee Walker with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says it is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to be identified.

The father of 20-year-old Austin Savage, one of the two duck hunters that went missing in the water near Jamestown during the winter storm in January, tells 10 On Your Side he believes it may be his son based on the ID found on the body.

ABC affiliate WVEC is reporting the body found Sunday afternoon may be one of the two men that went missing in January while duck hunting.

