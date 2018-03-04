Construction worker killed by falling cinder block in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A construction worker was killed by a falling cinder block on Saturday, according to Henrico County police.

Crews were called to a shopping center on the 4000 block of Glenside Drive around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say high winds caused a wall to collapse at the construction site, and a cinder block fell and struck a construction worker.

Police say the victim was rushed to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, police say. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting a death investigation.

