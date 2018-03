RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sophomore guard Mike’l Simms scored a career-high 20 points for VCU, but a tip-in by George Mason’s Ian Boyd with 0.8 seconds left spoiled the Rams’ double-digit comeback and supplied the Patriots with an 81-80 win Wednesday night at the E.J. Wade Arena. VCU closes out the regular season at Fordham on Saturday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

Advertisement