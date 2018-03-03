Two pets killed in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two family pets are dead after a house caught fire in Henrico County.

Firefighters were called to E. Rois Road on Henrico’s north side around 4 p.m Saturday. They went inside to fight the fire, but were forced out by the extreme conditions. Fire crews eventually reentered the home and extinguished the fire.

A cat and a guinea pig were killed by the fire. No one else was injured.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

