Tillmans’ 18 points, 13 boards power VCU past Fordham, 83-58

NEW YORK (AP) – Justin Tillman posted his 16th double-double of the season and VCU closed out its regular season the same way it started the Atlantic 10 season, with a win over Fordham – this one an 83-58 victory Saturday afternoon.

With the win, VCU finishes in the middle of a muddled field where they could land as high as the No. 5 tournament seed or as low as the No. 8 seed.

Tillman has the most double-doubles since Bernard Hopkins posted 18 in 1995-96. Tillman came into the final game of the regular season looking to become the first A-10 player to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game since the 2002-03 season, and he accomplished half that feat. He came in averaging 19.8 points per game, but managed just 18 against the Rams. He entered the game averaging 10.6 rebounds per game and pulled down 13 in the finale.

VCU (17-14, 9-9), which opened the conference season by beating Fordham, built an 11-point lead by intermission and pulled away over the final 20 minutes to complete the season sweep.

Sean Mobley added 16 points and De’Riante Jenkins contributed 14.

Joseph Chartouny scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Fordham (9-21, 4-14). Prokop Slanina and Will Tavares added 14 and 13 points, respectively.