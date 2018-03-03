Thousands still without power Saturday across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Thousands of Richmond-area power customers are without power as severe weather and high-winds continue to affect the region.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Dominion Energy’s outage map reported more than 22,000 customers in the dark in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas.

The hardest hit communities are found in the City of Richmond, Henrico, New Kent and Chesterfield.

Dominion Energy continues to update customers on social media, asking for patience as crews work to restore power to these areas. Dominion says more than 3,000 workers are responding to downed power lines, snapped power poles, and tangled power lines. Some crews come from as far as Florida to assist customers throughout Virginia and North Carolina. 500 additional out-of-state workers join these crews Saturday morning as efforts increase across the Commonwealth.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative (NNEC) says it also had crews working overnight to restore power to customers. As of 8:15 a.m. Saturday, NNEC says more than 4,000 customers are still in the dark with the hardest hit areas found in Lewisetta, Edwardsville, Naomi Grove and Tidwells.

Just as Dominion is being assisted by crews from other states, NNEC says crews from Kentucky are assisting in its efforts.

With widespread outages in the area, first responders and police urge travelers to use caution and treat any intersection without traffic signals as a four-way stop.

For Dominion Energy customers to report a downed power line, call 1-866-366-4357. NNEC customers can report downed lines by calling 1-866-663-2688.

NNEC says it hopes to have all power back on by Monday morning.

Dominion says it is still too early to give a timeline for full-restoration due to the extent of the damage in the region. On Twitter, the power company says it has already restored power to more than 400,000 of its customers since the beginning of the storm on Thursday.

