Thousands still without power for second day following wind storm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Thousands across the Commonweath were still without power for a second day following a dangerous wind storm.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, power was restored to nearly 80 percent of Dominion Energy customers.

Paul Smith’s family on Newby’s Bridge Road in Chesterfield County still couldn’t turn on their lights without a back up generator Saturday afternoon. A tree knocked down a line about a half of a mile down the street.

“Just fire the generator up. Go get some gas and then wait it out. They’re doing the best they can,” Smith referencing the crews down the road. “We’ve got the refrigerators and the freezers going so, that’s all that matters.”

Smith has two generators up and running, helping his parents’ house and a nextdoor neighbor.

The wind was causing some trouble for linemen.

Dan Genest, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, says they were working around the clock, pulling a 14 to 16 hour day.

“I spoke to the supervisor working this job (on Newby’s Bridge Road),” Genest said. “The supervisor said we’d get up in the buckets when we could, get a job done,and then fifteen minutes later they’d be out again because of another tree some where else.”

Mutual aid was called in to help. 500 utility workers from Florida and South Carolina arrived Saturday morning, assisting some 3,000 from Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy officials say a vast majority of customers in Virginia will be restored by Monday, with the rest of the projects expected to be completed by Tuesday.