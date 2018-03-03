Strong winds slam Central Virginia, leaves death and destruction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Powerful winds caused destruction throughout much of Central Virginia on Friday.

The nor’easter winds battered the area, with wind gusts reaching speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

Trees toppled homes and covered roads.

In Chesterfield County, dangerous winds caused a tree to fall on a mobile home.

The tree pinned a six-year-old boy while he slept in his bunk bed.

Neighbor Renee Moore said she was half-asleep when she realized what happened.

“Firemen were going inside, you could hear the saws trying to cut through the tree to get to the kid,” Moore said.

The kid, Anthony Hamilton, died at VCU Medical Center.

“I would never want to go through something like that,” Moore said, echoing similar feelings by other neighbors who learned about the tragedy.

Disaster struck residents living in Hanover County as well.

Lance and Christy Anderson were awaken by a tree falling onto their home, trapping seven of their children inside.

“I was going to the bathroom back by the back room and it just…everything crashed,” Christy Anderson said.

“I just ran to the end of the hall to find my daughters and there wasn’t nothing but tree and outside and I was just..I panicked because I couldn’t do anything,” Lance Anderson said, describing how he rescued some of his children.

The family considers itself fortunate, but admit it’ll be hard rebuilding what Mother Nature tore apart.

