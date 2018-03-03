Man dead after shooting himself outside White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) – Authorities say the man who shot himself outside of the White House Saturday has died.

CNN reports the incident occurred outside the north fence line. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound and Secret Service personnel did not fire any shots, according to Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan.

Update: Adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin. No further updates. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 3, 2018

A statement released Saturday afternoon by the Secret Service said the unidentified man approached the vicinity of the White House, removed a concealed handgun and fired several shots.

None of the shots were apparently directed at the White House, the statement read.

“Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse,” the Secret Service tweeted.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

There are no other injuries relating to the shooting, the Secret Service added. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic around the White House has been affected by the incident.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

