Richmond SPIDERS vs. George Mason PATRIOTS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Richmond (8-9) can be seeded no higher than sixth and no lower than ninth in next week’s A-10 tournament. George Mason (9-8) can clinch the fourth-seed and a double-bye into the quarterfinals with a win over the Spiders. This will be the 60th meeting between Richmond and George Mason, with the Spiders leading the all-time series 35-24. However, the Patriots have won six straight in the series, including a 79-75 win on February 3. Nick Sherod scored a game and career-high 32 points vs the Patriots on February 3 and added 11 rebounds and three steals. He was the first A-10 players to reach those totals in a game in 13 years (2005 -Bryan Dunston, Fordham). Sherod has increased his scoring every month this season. He averaged 9.7 points in November, 12.0 in December, 13.1 in January, and 20.5 in February. Jacob Gilyard’s 81 steals this season are: 20 more than any other Division I freshman. The second most in a season in Spiders history (Tony Dobbins – 85 in 2003-04). The most by any D-I freshman since 2012-13 (Marcus Smart) Grant Golden (457) ranks third on the Spiders freshman scoring list. He needs two points to tie Charles Stephens (1998-99) for the second-most points by a freshman in Spiders history and 37 to tie Mike Perry’s record of 494 from 1977-78. Richmond is 8-9 in Atlantic 10 play following a 2-10 record during the non-conference portion of their

schedule. Richmond played the nation’s 23rd-most difficult non-conference schedule, according to RPI. Overall, 77 percent of Richmond’s points have been scored by freshmen or sophomores. That’s the 14th highest rate of scoring from freshmen or sophomores of any team in Division I.

