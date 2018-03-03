Richmond Fire Department adds new engine to fleet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Good news for a fire station that’s had its fair share of problems in the past.

In 2013… 8 News exposed that fire station 14 had issues with mold.

And last year the station had a bed bug infestation.

But now, things are looking up and the station has a new fire engine.

This engine has been in service for a month and responded to several fires.

“We are a place of refuge in a time of need for citizens,” said Richmond Fire Department Chief Melvin Carter. “This apparatus represents help in terms of when the citizens call and they have needs for fire and emergency medical services.”

With all its bells and whistles and high-tech features.. this truck costs about half a million dollars.