Police search for man suspected of sexually assaulting child in Norfolk Walmart

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl inside a Norfolk Walmart.

Police say the child’s parents notified police about the assault on Feb. 23, which happened inside a Walmart located at 7530 Tidewater Drive.

The girl’s parents told detectives the suspect walked past the child and inappropriately touched her.

The suspect is said to be in his late 20s or early 30s. Police ask anyone with information about the man’s identity to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

