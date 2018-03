CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – A pedestrian is hit by a car in Chesterfield overnight.

Police tell 8News it happened on Hull Street Road at Brad McNeer parkway just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police say the driver of the car will not face charges.

