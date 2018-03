RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Police make an arrest overnight after a string of thefts from cars in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

Steven Barton was arrested early Saturday morning.

Police say the thefts happened in the Woodland Pond neighborhood throughout 2017 and early 2018.

Barton faces charges including Larceny and Possession of Marijuana.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com