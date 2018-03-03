Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A 47-year-old Colonial Heights man was killed Saturday morning and police have arrested a Petersburg man in connection with his murder.

The incident occurred about 7:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of S. Crater Road, police said.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Dwayne E. Parson.

Police have arrested Deandre A. Tucker, 33, of Petersburg, who is charged with first-degree homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tucker is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at ( 804) 861-1212

___

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.