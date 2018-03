CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A head-on crash has closed Jessup Road in Chesterfield. Police tell 8News one of the drivers was drinking and driving.

Chesterfield Police say it happened on the 5900 block of Jessup Road, off of Chippenham Parkway near Iron Bridge Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and one of the drivers was charged with driving under the influence.

Police on scene of a multi-vehicle accident in the 5900 block of Jessup Rd. The road is closed, Police are investigating the cause @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/9WQ3j3By1b — SGT. J.R. Lamb (@sgt_lamb) March 4, 2018

____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.