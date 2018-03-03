Family friend: 6-year-old boy killed by fallen tree “loved everybody”

Related Coverage Sleeping 6-year-old killed after tree crashes through Chester home

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) – Neighbors are shocked and heartbroken, after hearing a 6-year-old Chester boy will no longer be playing on their street.

September Roth got a call from a family friend, Daniel Hamilton, early Friday morning.

“When he said it was Anthony. I just started crying,” she said.

A tree fell onto the family’s home on Cliffside Drive in Chester. Roth watched Daniel Hamilton’s son, Anthony, from time to time. She does that for a lot of families in the neighborhood.

Roth grew fond of the little boy.

“No matter what he was doing he would walk by and go you got any Zebra Cakes,” Roth said.

Who loved his family.

“He loved his daddy, he looked just like his dad. He loved his mama. He was mama’s little boy,” she added.

A mama’s boy with a heart of gold.

“He just loved everybody. He didn’t know anything put goodness,” Roth said.

A goodness shared with everyone who crossed his path.

“That Thursday morning when he was getting on the bus, he told my brother. He says ‘Uncle Brad’ he said ‘Tell September I love her,” Roth said. “It’s just one of those things, it’s just sticks in your heart because it’s the last thing that that baby ever. said to me. He was such a good boy.”

An angel she was blessed to know during his time here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Anthony and his family.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.