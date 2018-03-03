Chesterfield fire claims life of family dog

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A family dog is dead after a house in Chesterfield County caught fire early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield County Fire Department were called to a home on Lady Ashley Lane at 1:35 am Saturday morning.

Crews noticed the fire started on the front porch and flames spread to other parts of the house.

The fire department said at least four people were living in the home. They made it out of of the house safely.

Crews were able to rescue two dogs. One dog died. The other was taken to an animal hospital and is recovering.