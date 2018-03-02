Windy conditions cause tree to fall, spark house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Cliff Avenue for a house fire Friday afternoon.

Officials say a tree fell through the middle of the house. Wind is believed to have caused the tree to fall and pull down electrical wires, which sparked the fire.

The family living there had to leave their home, and the Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.

No injuries have been reported.

