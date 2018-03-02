Warner and Kaine support multi-national bid for 2026 World Cup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are among 44 members of congress asking President Trump to support a multi-national, North American bid for FIFA’s 2026 World Cup.

A United Bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States to jointly host the soccer tournament in 2026 is unprecedented. The delegation writes, “We believe this effort presents an exceptional opportunity to showcase our nations’ shared passion for soccer and its positive impact in local communities and on the international stage.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, will be the largest ever, with 48 participating national teams and 80 matches. To date, North American countries have hosted hosted 13 FIFA-sponsored tournaments individually. The delegation notes, “Dozens of U.S. cities that we represent have already conveyed their interest in being part of the United Bid effort that will showcase America, promote tourism, and stimulate economic growth.”

Under the United Bid, the United States would host 60 of the 80 matches. Canada and Mexico would host 10 matches each. All matches from the quarterfinals forward and including World Cup Final would take place in the United States “Through a united World Cup bid, we have the opportunity to promote and celebrate the positive impact soccer has had for millions of Americans. We welcome your support for the United Bid to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to North America, and we look forward to working with you to advance this important effort.”

FIFA will evaluate bids through the spring and announce a winner in June 2018.

It’s unclear whether President Trump supports a United Bid. Majority-Muslim countries such as Morocco have challenged the United Bid, citing President Trump’s controversial travel ban, which is widely viewed as discriminatory, and still under legal review in the U.S.

