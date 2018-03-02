Virginia liquor monopoly chooses site for new headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has chosen a developer and preferred location for its new headquarters and warehouse from among more than a dozen proposals.

The ABC and the Department of General Services announced Friday that a 95,000-square-foot office building and approximately 315,000-square-foot warehouse will be built on the site in Mechanicsville, around 10 miles from the existing offices and warehouse.

H&M Company, a Jackson, Tennessee, firm will develop the project.

ABC CEO Travis Hill says enhanced facilities will allow the authority to increase its revenue and contribution to the commonwealth’s general fund.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.