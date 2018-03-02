VDEM shares storm safety tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is reminding residents to be safe as 50-70 mile per hour winds will continue across much of the Commonwealth through Saturday.

VDEM advises Virginians to prepare for potential storm damage, power outages and travel disruptions.

Follow this link to learn more about what to include in a disaster supply kit.

VDEM also reminds Virginians to never touch a downed power line. Instead, call 911 or the power company.

In the event of a power outage, do not use generators anywhere indoors. Carbon monoxide build-up is possible even with ventilation.

This storm is impacting traffic in several areas with traffic signal outages and debris in the roadways.

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert for changing conditions.

Follow this link for a look at traffic in real-time.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.