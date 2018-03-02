Tractor-trailer overturns, strikes vehicle on Virginia bridge

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash on Route 360 in Richmond County on Friday afternoon may have been caused by high winds.

A Richmond County Trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer traveling on the westbound side of Downing Bridge struck a small SUV when a heavy wind gust blew the tractor-trailer into the eastbound lane into traffic.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been placed at this time due to high winds being a possible factor in the collision.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.