StormTracker 8 named Central Virginia’s most accurate weather forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The StormTracker 8 weather team is proud to own Central Virginia’s most accurate forecast.

A recent analysis conducted by WeatheRate shows that StormTracker 8 offered the most accurate forecast in the Richmond market, which includes all television news stations in Central Virginia.

WeatheRate is an independent weather forecast verification company, and the only one in the United States. It’s patented weather software compares local television weather forecasts with observed conditions to reveal who’s the most accurate.

“This is a credit to the hard work done 24/7 by the entire team,” StormTracker 8 Chief Meteorologist John Bernier said. “The key to this is paying constant attention to what is going on with the weather and a full understanding of how the forecasting process works.

“Add to that, the intimate knowledge of the area and the quirks of the forecast here that come from years of experience in the area by our staff”

