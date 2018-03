HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No students were injured after a tree fell on a school bus in Henrico County Friday afternoon.

School officials told 8News the school bus was carrying 11 students from Elko Middle School when a falling tree struck the bus on Meadow Road in the Sandston area of the county.

There are no reported injuries and parents have been notified.

