Power pole catches fire, closes Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A road in Henrico was closed in both directions Friday morning after a power pole caught fire.

A portion of Pouncey Tract Road was closed between Twin Hickory Lake Drive and Clerke Drive. The road has since reopened.

Two Northbound lanes and 1 southbound lane now open on Pouncy Tract Road after a power pole fire this morning. Dominion replacing the pole. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/FbmqqkoasU — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 2, 2018

Police told 8News the power pole caught fire around 2 a.m.

The incident also caused thousands of Dominion Energy customers to lose power. That number has slowing dwindled down throughout the morning.

