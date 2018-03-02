UPDATE: I-64 open after power line falls in Culpeper

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Interstate 64 is now open in both directions at milepost 129 in eastern Albemarle County after a power line fell across all lanes on the interstate.

Traffic was being detoured onto Route 250. Eastbound traffic used Exit 129 and Westbound traffic used Exit 136 to Route 250.

A five-mile backup remains due to the congestion during the closure.

All motorists should take caution and can check www.511virginia.org for all road closures and traffic conditions.

