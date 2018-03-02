Police ID 18-year-old killed in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Thursday night has died.

He has been identified as Jaleel S. Yates, of the 3500 block of Clydewood Drive.

Police responded to the area of Clydewood Avenue near Walmsley Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Responding officers found Yates with serious injuries. Shortly thereafter, he was rushed to VCU Medical Center and was taken into surgery.

Yates was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police told 8News a house was hit by gunfire during the incident.

Police are still looking for the suspect. A homicide investigation is underway.

