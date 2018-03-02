Man injured in Creighton Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man was shot in the Creighton Court area of Richmond late Friday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:50 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Creighton Road. There, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police add no arrests have been made and the suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

