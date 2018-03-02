Man dies after being trapped inside Henrico County house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators in Henrico County are working to determine what caused a house fire that took a man’s life Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home, located in the 7400 block of Fairway Avenue, at noon and found heavy flames coming from the structure.

One adult male was trapped inside and pulled from the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Investigators are still working to determine if high winds helped accelerate the fire as the work to narrow down an exact cause.

