Man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Walmart

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl at a Walmart in Virginia.

Norfolk police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Friday. The release says the victim’s parents told police on Feb. 23 that a man walked past their child and inappropriately touched her.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s.

No further information has been released.

