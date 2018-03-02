‘He just kept screaming’: Children rescued hours after tree crashes into Hanover home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seven children are lucky to be alive after a massive tree came crashing into their Hanover County home, trapping them inside.

8News reporter Talya Cunningham spoke with the parents of the children, who recalled the terrifying moments they couldn’t reach their children and feared the worst.

“I ran to the end of the hall to find my daughters and there was nothing but a tree and I panicked,” the children’s father, Lance Anderson, said. “I couldn’t do anything. The firefighters wouldn’t let me get inside. I was trying to go through that window to get my kids.”

Lance and Christy Anderson woke up to their children, ages 3-17, screaming for help.

“He just kept screaming that he couldn’t move,” C. Anderson recalled.

“I just ran to the end of the hall to find my daughters and there wasn’t anything but tree,” L. Anderson added.

After nearly two hours, Hanover Fire and EMS crews were able to rescue the children and get them out of the home with only bruises and scratches.

C. Anderson says she owes the safety of her children to Hanover County Fire and EMS crews.

“The fire people said they could see his arm and leg from the bedroom on the complete opposite side,” she said. “I didn’t even know what to think.”

Now, all that’s left of the place they once called home is scattered bikes, broken toys and lost memories. The family is temporarily staying at a hotel to figure out their next step.

“I don’t know where to begin,” C. Anderson said. “I have to find another home for them.”

Anyone who would like to donate clothing or supplies is asked to call 804-205-4855. A GoFundMe page has also been created for the family.

