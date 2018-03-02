Gov. Northam declares State of Emergency due to severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency on Friday afternoon to address the severe weather impacting Virginia.

The order is to assist the Commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the damage caused by high winds.

Strong winds have caused thousands to lose power, along with multiple traffic crashes and school closings Friday.

The Executive Order will remain in effect until June 2, 2018, unless further extended or sooner amended by the governor.

